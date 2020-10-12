Gary’s Tea: Here’s How Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Went [WATCH]

Gary came back from the weekend with the exclusive tea from Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s wedding. The black and white wedding was accompanied by all of the housewives’ friends and other celebrities.

Listen to the tea as he recaps the wedding from the food, the best looks, the ambiance of the night, and of course the juiciest tea. There was even a surprise guest at the venue.

