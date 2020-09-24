Eva’s Corner: Black Women Deserve Better, Period [WATCH]

After hearing the verdict of Breonna Taylor, we are all filled with a plethora of emotions. We are all angry, disappointed, and saddened not only for the family of Taylor but for our community.

Eva shared her thoughts and feelings about the case and why Black women need to be protected. Referencing the famous Malcolm X quote, she reminds us that to this day, we still have so far to go.

