Front Page News: Today Is National Black Voter Day [WATCH]

In today’s Front Page News, Donald Trump believes that schools are feeding students hateful lies about slavery and this country. He will be signing an order to establish what he wants schools to teach, which he’s named “patriotic education.”

September 18th has been declared as National Black Voter Day. Today’s a day to educate yourself and others on all things voting. Be sure you’re understanding your local political leaders and your voting strategy for November.

