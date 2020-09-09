Hot Spot: Bernie Sanders Declined Meeting Kanye West, Respectfully [WATCH]

At this point, Kanye West should just give up on being president. Some states have pulled him off the ballot, other political personnel does not like him, and honestly, he’s not going to win!

In Nick Cannon’s podcast, he shared details of his campaign, his meeting with President Donald Trump, and why he wants to meet with Joe Biden as well.

He believes that he may not win the president title now, but he’s confident that he will be eventually.

