The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 2020 is officially setting sail in 2021.

We are sailing on November 6 – 14, 2021 on the Carnival Freedom out of Miami and stopping in St. Maarten, St. Kitts, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The cruise will be bringing back its daily concerts, seminars, theme nights, and epic pool deck parties!

Since we can’t party right now, we’re bringing the party directly to your living room!

Join us at 8pm EST for a virtual Pool Deck Party with DJ Butcher.

WATCH: Fantastic Voyage Virtual Pool Deck Party was originally published on blackamericaweb.com