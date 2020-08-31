Hot Spot: Spike Lee Speaks On The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman [WATCH]

Chadwick Boseman passed suddenly after the weekend after suffering silently from colon cancer for 4 years. He was 42 years old.

Da Brat shares his career accolades and shares what celebrities had to say about the actor’s character.

Spike Lee shared that he was unaware of his illness when shooting the recent Netflix film, Da 5 Bloods. Denzel Washington also spoke saying that he was a gentle soul.

Rest in power Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever.

