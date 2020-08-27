What To Expect From “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington On August 28 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Tomorrow Al Sharpton’s “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington is tomorrow, August 28, 2020 and here are the details.

On the celebratory day of the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s I Have A Dream speech, millions will be coming to Washington D.C. to fight for the rights of African-Americans. Since the death of George Floyd, there have been many more deaths at the hands of the police.

Reverend Al Sharpton explains what to expect at the walk, coronavirus precautions, and who will be in attendance.

