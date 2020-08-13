Big Bag: Dwayne Johnson Tops Forbes List Of Highest Paid Actors For Second Year In A Row

As a Zillennial (cusp of Gen Z and Millenials) who grew up watching a lot of sports, I have seen my fair share of wild transformations/evolutions and rebranding from athletes and celebrities. No person has had a greater evolution and rebranding than the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

From his days as a football player at the University of Miami, which admittedly precedes my memory, to his time as a wrestling star iconically saying, “can you smell what the rock is cooking?!”

It would have been difficult to tell someone at that time that eventually The Rock would transform his career into Dwayne Johnson who topped the highest-paid actor of the year list two times. Truly remarkable rebranding, when you consider he would have completed the feat THREE years in a row if not for George Clooney’s investment into the Casamigos Tequila that earned him $239 million in 2018. What’s even more staggering is in 2018, the year Johnson finished second, he earned more than the years he finished first, raking in $123 million.

Johnson is on top of the list for 2020, albeit with a smaller total of $87.5 million, about a third of that from the $23.5 million paycheck from Netflix for the movie Red Notice. Last year, Johnson made about the same amount — some $89.4 million. Each year’s Forbes list tallies from June 1 of the previous year to June 1 of the next.

Rounding out the top five is Ryan Reynolds with $71.5 million mostly for his film Michael Bay’s Six Underground, Mark Wahlberg with $58 million, Ben Affleck coming in fourth with $55 million, and Vin Diesel who bringing just under $55 million.

You can see Forbes’ entire list here and check out the entire top 10 below:

2- Ryan Reynolds, $71.5 million

3- Mark Wahlberg, $58 million

4- Ben Affleck, $55 million

5- Vin Diesel, $54 million

6- Akshay Kumar, $48.5 million

7- Lin-Manuel Miranda, $45.5 million

8- Will Smith, $44.5 million

9- Adam Sandler, $41 million

10- Jackie Chan, $40 million

