Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Her Silence On Instagram Live

Meg the Stallion has officially broken her silence after a life-changing incident left her with bullet wounds to the feet. A few weeks ago, Meg, her best friend, and Tory Lanez were driving in a car when an altercation occurred. While the details are unclear, it resulted in both ladies attempting to exit the car. Upon their exit, Tory opened fire, hitting Meg in her feet.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Since the incident, lots of celebrities showed their love and support to Meg via social media. Some, in poor taste, decided to poke fun at her and the situation at hand. Draya Michele came under fire for romanticizing domestic violence. In an interview, she joked, “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this type of road. I’m here for it. I like that.” To add insult to injury she added, “I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

Rapper Cam’ron reposted a meme that insinuated Meg the Stallion has a penis, and that was the reason Tory Lanez pulled a gun on her. And what’s a controversy without commentary from 50 Cent? The rapper reposted a meme that re-enacted the scene from Boyz In The Hood where Rickey gets shot. Rickey’s face was replaced with Meg’s.

After taking some time to herself, Meg took to Instagram to share some thoughts about the situation. In an emotional IG Live, Megan discussed the traumatic incident. “I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to get the sh– taken out, get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” she recalled.

Her guardian angels, her mother, father, and grandmother, were there to protect her. Although the injury was bad, she was thankful that the bullets didn’t break any bones or tendons. “I know my momma and my daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one ’cause where the bullets hit at, it missed everything,” she noted.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Losing her parents and her grandmother is something Meg is still recovering from. On the live, she sheds some tears as she talked about filling the void of her mother’s death with people. “Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents — my momma was my best friend, you know, I’m still really not over that — so you gotta try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think is making you happy,” she stated.

As for the grown men out there poking fun at her situation, Meg heard you loud and clear. In response the the jokes she said, “I ain’t never seen so many grown a– motherf—ing men chime in on some sh– that wasn’t they motherf—ing business in the first motherf—ing place. Like, do y’all n—as just wake up and get on the internet and be like, ‘Oh, I’mma say this today because this gon’ give me some likes, this gon’ be funny?”’

She ended her live on the optimistic side. “I just wanted y’all to know a bi— is alive and well and strong as f—. And I’m ready to get back to regular programming with my own hot girl sh–,” she said. “I’ve definitely learned that I don’t have to be so nice to every motherf—ing body. This ain’t gon’ stop me from being nice, it ain’t gon’ stop me from being Megan The Stallion driving the boat, doing the f— what I wanna do, having this good a– energy. Ain’t nobody gonna stop my energy from being good. But what I can’t do is keep putting my energy in a bunch of you motherf—ers.”

RELATED NEWS:

Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion In The Foot

Megan Thee Stallion Says The Tory Lanez Shooting Memes Ain’t Funny, Traumatized

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Draya’s Podcast Statements About Shooting, Calls Her A “Dumb B*tch”

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Her Silence On Instagram Live was originally published on hellobeautiful.com