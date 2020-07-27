Front Page News: Thoughts On Changing The Edmund Pettus Bridge To The John Lewis Bridge [WATCH]

The world is spiraling out of control so here’s your update.

Protests are continuing all over the nation so President Donald Trump has decided to send in federal troops into cities to control the movement.

Hurricane season has started and Hurricane Hannah did the Texas era very hard. Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin died at age 88, just one month before his birthday

The late activist and councilman John Lewis’ body is now being led to rest.

Listen to these stories and more.

