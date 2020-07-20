Hot Spot: Big Sean Speaks Out About Naya Rivera + August Alsina Drops “Entanglement” Song [WATCH]

Fans were waiting for Big Sean’s response, and he’s finally speaking out. His ex-fiancé Naya Rivera passed away due to drowning and he opened up about his feelings about her death.

August Alsina is capitalizing on the entire entanglement scandal with Jada Pinkett-Smith. He shared that the definition of entanglement was the perfect description of their relationship so he dropped a song featuring Rick Ross. Was he really hurt or was this a plan?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE