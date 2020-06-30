Kanye West delivers on his promise and releases a new video and song on his website KanyeWest.com. “Wash Us In The Blood” is officially out now with a video produced by Arthur Jafa. The track features Travis Scott and was mixed by Dr. Dre.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

People are already praising it, noting that this is the Kanye that they’ve wanted for the last few years, saying this is what “his last album should have sounded like.” From early reaction, it will be interesting to see what Kanye we get on his new project God’s Country.

Watch the full video below and let us know your initial reactions on social media!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kanye West Releases New Video For “Wash Us In The Blood” was originally published on themorninghustle.com