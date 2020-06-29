White Couple Aims Gun At Protesters In St. Louis

President Donald Trump retweeted a video on Monday morning (June 29) that showed a white couple pointing guns at protesters.

This video surfaced on social media of a white couple pointing firearms at protesters in St. Louis, Missouri. The group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation when the group encountered the couple in an upscale neighborhood in the city. In the video, you can see the woman with a handgun and the man with a rifle.

A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor's home to demand her resignation. https://t.co/5EqDd43QCd pic.twitter.com/KWNaif77ch — ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020

The purpose of the protest was head to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house chanting “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you,” in hopes to make a statement to defund the police.

According to CBS News, “resignation demands come after a Friday Facebook live briefing in which Krewson read the names and addresses of several residents who wrote letters to the mayor suggesting she defund the police department.”

Though the video was removed and Krewson apologized the online petition called for her resignation had about more than 43,000 signatures and around 500 people in attendance of the protest.

Insider states that “the incident report provided to Business Insider by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 63-year-old white male and a 61-year-old white female at the address had called the police, saying they saw a group trying to break an iron gate that said “No Trespassing” and “Private Street.”” The report also named the two as the victims.

The couple has not yet been identified.

An armed couple came out of their house and pointed guns toward BLM protesters in the Central West End #KrewsonResign #CloseTheWorkhouse #DefundPolice pic.twitter.com/owD4WDGVCL — Laurie Skrivan (@LaurieSkrivan) June 29, 2020

