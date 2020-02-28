Future Ordered To Take DNA Test To Determine Paternity Of Eliza Reign’s Daughter

We’ve gone back and forth with Future and this custody battle with one of the alleged mothers of his children, Eliza Reign. Eliza has maintained that not only is Future the father of her daughter, Reign, she’s stated over and over again that the rapper has done his best to avoid her.

She argued that he wanted her to abort the baby. In the months since Eliza gave birth, she has been trying to get Future to pay child support and take a DNA test to determine paternity.

He’s avoided it at every turn.

But things are turning around for Eliza. According to our sister site Bossip, a judge has ordered that Future reveal his income and financial information. The judge also ordered that he undergo a DNA test in Atlanta, Georgia to prove whether he fathered Eliza’s daughter or not.

If the rapper does not take the test within the next month he could face penalties in court.

The financial records need to be produced in the next ten days.

This is far from the first time Reign has served Future. This is the third time she’s filed a suit against him three times, including 45 days ago.

Reign states that she believes Future earns $19.5 million a year but hasn’t paid “a penny” toward child support.

Meanwhile, Future has alleged in his court documents that Reign is a schemer who got pregnant in an attempt to get his money. He claimed that Eliza referred to her daughter as a “check baby.”

Reign has denied this claim.

In an Instagram story post, Eliza wrote, “At this point, even I’m tired of hearing about the case. It’s much easier to just be responsible. Honestly. And for the record, I have never referred to Reign as a “check baby.” Others who dislike me have. People can make claims all day but that’s a bit much. I love my baby and it shows. And that’s all Ima say.”

This story originally appeared on Madamenoire.com

