The Roots Have Street Renamed For Them In Philadelphia

The last few years has seen Hip-Hop artists like Phife Dawg, Biggie, and Wu-Tang Clan have streets and districts named after them in New York City, and now Philadelphia is following suit and paying homage to their own Hip-Hop OG’s in the same manner.

According to the Philadelphia Tribune, the City Council has decided to honor Illadelphia’s finest, The Roots, by renaming The stretch of East Passyunk Avenue between South Street and Bainbridge Street after the legendary Hip-Hop band.

“They had first started there on Passyunk and South Street, that’s where they would go and do their singing at night,” said Councilman Mark Squilla, who introduced the resolution to rename the street on Thursday at City Council. “Philadelphia is still a land of music and arts and culture, and the more we bring attention to it, the better we are.”

It’s about damn time!

Questlove immediately took to his IG page to express his surprise and joy at the newly minted “Avenue Of The Roots” in his hometown saying it’s “really awesome to see the place we honed our skills and craft embrace us like this.”

Can’t help but feel good for the best Hip-Hop band in the game. It’s well deserved, well earned, and way overdue.

Shout outs to Leroy McCarthy for coming up with the idea and thanks to the councilmen and women who made it a reality.

