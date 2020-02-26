Octavia Spencer Shines As Millionaire Hair Empress Madam C.J. Walker In Majestic “Self Made” Trailer

Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer stars as trailblazing haircare entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker–America’s first female self-made millionaire–in this 4-part limited Netflix series.

The limited series explores the life and times of the beloved cultural icon who overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare.

Tiffany Haddish, Blair Underwood, and Garrett Morris also star in the series.

Peep the majestic trailer below:

What do you think about the trailer? Will you be tuning in?

