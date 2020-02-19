Body Of Missing Fort Valley State Student Anitra Gunn Found

We have sad news to report. Police have confirmed that they found the body of missing Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn.

13WMAZ reports that Gunn’s body was found in Crawford County after narrowing down her possible location based on bushes and sticks found in the grill of her car on Saturday.

At around 3:20 p.m., they found a body partially covered near Greer Road ‘as if someone tried to hide it’ and a piece of a car.

An anonymous tipster told authorities that they saw Gunn with her boyfriend Demarcus Little before her disappearance.

According to USA Today, Little is in police custody for a February 5 incident involving Gunn but he is a person of interest in her disappearance and murder.

