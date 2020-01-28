CLOSE
Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy Way’

Grammy-nominated recording artist Deborah Cox is back with a new video for her single Easy Way.

The song–written by songwriter and producer Rico Love–shares the ups and downs of being in love. The song was released in November and is the first single off her highly anticipated seventh studio album.

