OWN Reportedly Cancels John Gray’s ‘The Book Of Gray’ After Three Seasons

After three seasons, the Oprah Winfrey Network has decided not to air any new episodes of The Book of John Gray.

Per The Greenville News, a network spokesperson has confirmed that there are “no plans” for new episodes of the series that starred the Relentless Church pastor. It was not disclosed why the show was canceled or why no new episodes are in production.

Gray’s show began on OWN in 2016, highlighting the time he spent as a pastor at Lakewood Church in Houston before moving to South Carolina as the lead pastor of Relentless. It also showcased his relationship with his wife, Aventer.

In 2018, Gray made headlines for purchasing his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini for their eighth wedding anniversary while also mentioning that he was working on the show’s fourth season. He defended the purchase, claiming the husband-side of him, not the pastor side, purchased the gift.

“First of all, it wasn’t a pastor that bought the car. It was a husband that bought the car. Get that in your spirit,” he said. “I’m a husband first. Don’t confuse what I do with who I am. What I do is I pastor God’s people. Who I am is a husband and a father. And I’ll do anything to honor them. And I won’t ask permission from anybody to do it. No man should.”

He also addressed the possible eviction of Relentless Church from its current home at Redemption Church earlier this month saying, “We will address this matter through the appropriate legal channels.”

The statement added, “We stand behind our original statement and are confident that the payment amounts required under the leases referenced in the complaint have and will continue to be paid. Our efforts at mediation and with wise counsel to present every detail absent of legal have proven fruitless on their end multiple times. To the Relentless Church family please note, we have dealt honorably and have utilized every possible measure to resolve these differences to date. We will continue to serve the Lord, reach the lost, and serve the community. This unfortunate issue will not hinder the vision, work, functionality, or heart of this church. We invite the media and the public to do their own due diligence. There will be no further comment at this time as we allow our legal team to proceed accordingly.”

was originally published on praisehouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted January 21, 2020

