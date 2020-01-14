Tamar Braxton Reportedly Lands New Beauty Series With VH1

Singer Tamar Braxton is reportedly giving television another go-round. The Jasmine Brand exclusively reports the Grammy-nominated entertainer is in production with VH1 on a new beauty series.

While the outline of the show remains unknown, it will mark the first time Braxton will take a front seat since her controversial departure from The Real in 2016.

“I have a VH1 show coming up that got picked up for 20 episodes,” she said. “I’m really excited about it. So they’re being a little bit more lenient nowadays.”

Of course Braxton is no stranger to television, she’s starred with her sisters over the last 10 years on WE tv’s hit show, The Braxtons, and has also made appearances on The Steve Harvey Show. Last year Tamar won the second celebrity edition of Big Brother.

During a 2016 appearance on Harvey’s radio show shortly afer the fallout at The Real, Harvey announced Braxton signed a production deal with his company, East 112th Street. However, the series came to a halt due to contractual obligations she revealed.

“A lot of people thought that after “The Real” I wasn’t able to get a job in television, but that was just simply not true. I was contractually obligated to not be on television, and it was really hard for me as a matter of fact,” the Grammy-nominated singer told Soul Bounce.

However, with the announcement of the VH1 series it seems her obligations have been fulfilled and she can now move forward with her new TV career.

Along with the beauty series, Braxton revealed she is also working on a musical called Gangland.

“It’s kinda like a musical sort of. But it’s really, really good and entertaining. I’ve always been into acting. I started off with Tyler Perry, a lot of people don’t know that. I did Madea Goes to Jail. We had a great time. Ever since then I’ve had the acting bug. Then the reality show came and the music bug definitely never goes away.”

Outside of appearing on television, Braxton can be found enjoying her time with her partner David Adefeso and her six-year-old son Logan. She also continues to perform and tour across the country

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.