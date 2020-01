Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rickey Smiley’s moved on over to the R&B stations! In today’s debut of the new format of the show, Cathy Hughes called in to congratulate the team!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: