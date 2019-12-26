On Monday (Dec.23), Forbes revealed that the iconic producer/business mogul, Dr.Dre is the highest-paid musician of the decade.

Despite not putting anything out an actual album in what seems like forever, four years to be exact, Dre managed to pull in an impressive $950 million over the past decade. Where is the cash coming from? Well, his 20% ownership stake in the insanely popular headphone brand Beats By Dre that dates back to 2014. The company was eventually sold to Apple for an astounding $3 billion. His closest competition at that list is Taylor Swift, who earned $825 million.

Hip-Hop is well represented on the list, Diddy came in at no.5, bringing in $605 million, and JAY-Z landed at no.7 earning $560 million. Jigga man’s wife, the lovely Beyoncè, took the third spot with $685 million.

Now, of course, the good doctor is also very generous with his dough. In 2017 Dre donated $10 million to help start a performing arts center at a Compton high school. As far as when we can hope to hear from him again, musically? That remains a mystery. Back in September, there were rumblings that he was working on new music with André 3000, but in a recent episode of Rick Rubin’s podcast, the “Hey Ya” rapper said he isn’t feeling confident musically.

Dre also hinted in his last Instagram post that he was in the lab cooking up something with Christian Billionaire Rapper, aka Kanye West for Jesus Is King Part II. West did bless the masses with a surprise drop on Christmas day, Jesus Is Born featuring his traveling choir.

Hey Dre, can we borrow some dough?

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Dr. Dre Is The Top-Earning Musical Artist of The Decade, Beyoncè, Diddy & JAY-Z Made The List was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted December 26, 2019

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: