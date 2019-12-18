BREAKING: Tekashi 69 Sentenced To Prison

Tekashi 69 won’t be going home today. In fact, he won’t be seeing home anytime soon. The rapper, Daniel Hernandez was sentenced to 24 months in prison with 5 years probation in his racketeering case, citing his cooperation with prosecutors. The news was first reported by Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press.

#Breaking: Judge Engelmayer: Mr Hernandez, please rise. It is the judgment of the court you are to serve a term of 24 months in prison, with five years of supervised release.

Inner City Press live tweet thread here https://t.co/KOiwZw8idT — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Hernandez has already been taken out of the courtroom by U.S. Marshals. For those asking, seems it will be the announced 24 months minus the 13 months already served: so, eleven months, into late 2020. Heading out to #Periscope; story soon https://t.co/zKzsVASZTd — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Reportedly, due to 13 months already served, 69 could be out in late 2020.

Tekashi was facing a minimum of 37 years in prison for multiple charges including racketeering and firearms. He was also on probation for unlawful use of a minor in a sexual performance from an incident in 2015. However, due to his cooperation with the feds which enabled them to put away members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang, 69 was able to get a lighter sentence. There has been no confirmation that Tekashi would enter Witness Protection after his released as rumored.

