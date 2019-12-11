Chris Brown Shares Name And First Photo Of Newborn Son

Chris Brown is giving the world an intimate look at fatherhood. Today (Dec. 11) the VA native released a picture along with the name of his newborn son.
Breezy shared a beautiful black and white photo of himself holding the newborn’s feet with the caption, “AEKO CATORI BROWN” on Instagram.
Brown welcomed his second child last month with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. Harris reposted the image in her Instagram stories adding, “Forever won’t be enough with you.”
