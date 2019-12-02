Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance

Before John Singleton had passed, his family was already debating how his finances would be distributed among his family. His daughter, Cleopatra Singleton was arguing with her grandmother, John’s mother Sheila Ward, the woman in charge of the estate about how she would be taken care of during her father’s illness and later his death.

Now, according to TMZ, there’s been some type of resolution.

Cleopatra, a 21-year-old college student who is one of Singleton’s seven children, has been granted a monthly allowance.

A judge recently approved a $3,000 monthly allowance and a one-time fee to cover her semester abroad.

Cleopatra will receive $2,778 a month and a one-time payment of $4,150. Cleopatra filed this request in September, five months after her father died. She claimed that her father was the one who took care of her finances when he was alive and she needed the money in order to hold her over.

Singleton’s estate is worth $35 million and recently acquired an additional $500, 000. The money has yet to be divided amongst the late director’s relatives.

Source: MadameNoire.com

