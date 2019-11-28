CLOSE
Kanye West Drops “Closed on Sunday” Visuals Featuring Kim Kardashian [Watch]

Kanye West’s Jesus is King album had everyone talking and his new  shared his visuals for his ‘Closed on Sunday”  track has the convo sparked even more! Kanye West enlisted the help of Kim Kardashian and their children, you can see them  walking through a cold and deserted rocky area. Check out the visuals below that fans are calling odd and confusing.

 

