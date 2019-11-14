Alicia Keys Returns To Host The 2020 Grammys

Alicia Keys is officially back.

For the second year in a row, Alicia Keys will be hosting the Grammys even though she initially thought that it’d be a one time thing.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host,” Keys said in a statement. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

The hosting announcement– which she revealed in a video on her youtube page– comes one week before the nominations are announced on November 20.

Key’s revealed to Entertainment tonight that with some experience under her belt now, she’s confident she can make this year’s show even better than last year’s.

She’s no stranger to the stage, as she received her most recent Grammy for best R&B album in 2014 which marked her 15th piece of hardware she’s taken home thanks to the committee.

The 38-year-old performer even revealed who she hopes gets nominated, naming some of the most powerful women who were atop the charts this year.

“I’m excited about Lizzo. I’m excited about Billie Eilish,” she said. “I think one of the greatest things about the GRAMMYs is that it’s going to be all music. I think this year more than ever, [it’s] going to be more unique than it’s ever been. I think that’s a part of what we’re creating and wanting to continue.”

Keys also just returned to music by dropping her new single “Show Me Love,” in September and an official remix featuring 21 Savage and Miguel popped up just last week.

Tune into CBS on January 26 to catch the 62nd Grammy Awards.

