Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich, Police Confirms

UPDATE 11/5/19 8:30 AM EST:

Business Insider reports that police have confirmed the stabbing was linked to the chicken sandwich.

According to the PG County Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan, the dispute was sparked when one cut the other person in line. She explained, “We have determined, preliminarily, that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant.”

Watch her talk about details surrounding the case below:

UPDATE 11/4/19 10:30 PM EST:

Police revealed additional details Monday surrounding the fatal stabbing of a man inside of an Oxon Hill, MD Popeyes.

A call came in about the fight over the chicken sandwich around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and a motive.

We’re here on scene. The chicken sandwich ad is right in the window. It came back Sunday and sources tell us a fight over someone cutting in line led to a stabbing death tonight in Oxon Hill MD. pic.twitter.com/9LRMRUNOpZ — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019

