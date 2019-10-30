We just love us some Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott! For Halloween, she decided to give her fans a gift and recreate her very first album cover from 22 years ago. She did a great job.

Check it out below:

She captioned the photo, “WOW This Halloween I decided to RECREATE my 1st album cover from 22 YEARS AGO one of these pictures I took ONLY 3 DAYS AGO the other was 22 YEARS AGO CAN YALL TELL THE DIFFERENCE??

How do you think she did?

Missy Elliott Recreates Her 1st Album Cover! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

