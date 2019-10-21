CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Confirms Release Date For “Jesus Is King”

Kanye West has tweeted for the first time since January.

His tweet early Monday morning was the official announcement for his anticipated album Jesus Is King.

Accompanied by a blue album, the tweet simply said, “Jesus Is King – October 25th.” 

That is the same day the IMAX documentary of the same name will be released in theaters. Get ready for Kanye Friday this week.

Kanye West Confirms Release Date For “Jesus Is King”  was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close