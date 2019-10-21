Kanye West Confirms Release Date For “Jesus Is King”

Kanye West has tweeted for the first time since January.

His tweet early Monday morning was the official announcement for his anticipated album Jesus Is King.

Accompanied by a blue album, the tweet simply said, “Jesus Is King – October 25th.”

That is the same day the IMAX documentary of the same name will be released in theaters. Get ready for Kanye Friday this week.

