Kanye West’s Donation To An Atlanta Church Gets Rejected Because He Supports Trump

Kanye West‘s questionable politics seem to not bother some, but at one specific Atlanta church, he’s definitely getting the side eye.

Ye has recently been on a tour around the country spreading the message of music and faith with his Sunday Service most recently stopping at Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Jamal Bryant was cool with having West perform at his church, but wasn’t supportive when West tried to donate money. Bryant claims that after he received the donation he consulted with his congregation and decided that he did not want to keep the money because of Ye’s support of Trump.

“To say that you unashamedly support Donald Trump…he called the mother continent of Africa a collection of s-hole nations. Smacking the entire diaspora in the year of the anniversary of the year of the return…I don’t align with the statements of Kanye West. I don’t endorse it, nor do I subscribe to it. And I am not a runaway slave. To that end, Mr. west made a significant donation to New Birth Cathedral. But I do not want to be guilty of double speech. I met with my team today and the donation that he made to our church, I am now redirecting. I’m going to be giving that donation he gave to Morris Brown College.”

Morris Brown is the HBCU that Kanye’s mom, Donda, was a professor at, so the pastor thought that was the best way to honor her legacy.

“I know what Donda West represented while at Morris Brown and her mind for African American literature was to empower, equip and engage students to be something radical that could change community and change society,” he continued.

This isn’t the first bit of controversy Yeezy’s been embroiled in while on the Sunday Service tour, since his comments at Howard weren’t well received.

During his show at Howard last week, the Grammy-winning artist told the crowd, “If they throwing slave nets again how about we all don’t stand in the same place.”

