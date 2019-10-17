Elijah Cummings Dead At Age 68

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Civil Rights advocate and key figure in Trump investigations, died this morning (October 17) at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore due to health complications, according to a statement released by his office. He was 68 years old.

Cummings, who chaired a committee overseeing the impeachment inquiry against Trump, represented Baltimore City and Howard County. He was a Baltimore native who attended Howard University for his Bachlelor’s degree in political science and University of Maryland for his degree in law. As the first African American in Maryland history to be named Speaker Pro Ted, Cummings served 13+ years in Maryland’s House of Delegates before winning his congressional seat in 1996.

We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland. Our world is dimmer without him in it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2019

My condolences to the family of Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland who went to be with the Lord early this morning at 68 years of age. May God grant his family strength & peace in these difficult moments & his soul eternal rest. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 17, 2019

1/2 When our nation can ill-afford to lose such a kind, principled leader one of my dearest friends and mentors has left us. My heart is broken, as I weep personally and for his family and community. Elijah Cummings’ unmatched integrity and leadership leaves a remarkable legacy. — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) October 17, 2019

Our country has lost a giant. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a true leader in our fight for a more fair and just society. A civil rights activist, a dedicated public servant, and a powerful force for good – he left his mark on our communities. Rest in power, my friend. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 17, 2019

We lost a true American patriot today in Rep Elijah Cummings. His decades of service to the American people will never be forgotten. He is a true American hero who will be dearly missed. A freedom fighter and true American hero. Rest in Power, and Rest In Peace. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 17, 2019

#ElijahCummings was one of the most honorable, selfless public servant who cared deeply for others. A powerful force for change. We will miss you brother. #WeAreBaltimore. Rest in power. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) October 17, 2019

My heart is heavy with a flood of tears waking up to the news my friend @RepCummings has died! Rest in peace my friend. May God be with your wife, your family, friends & the City of Baltimore who mourns your loss. May the Nation & the world remember your heat & your fight. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) October 17, 2019

Our prayers are with his family and friends.

