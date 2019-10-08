CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

T.I. Drops His List For Atlanta’s Rap Mount Rushmore And It Might Surprise You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

T.I. Atlanta

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Atlanta Hip Hop Legend t.i. stopped by studio one atl to give us the scoop on his new Netflix show Rhythm & Flow, which hits Netflix October 9th. During the interview we asked T.I.P. if he had to create a Mount Rushmore of Atlanta Hip Hop, who’s face would grace the statue and his list was interesting to say the least.  Check out the interview below.

SEE ALSO: Watch The Teaser For Netflix’s New Hiphop Series “Rhythm + Flow” [VIDEO]

interestin

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

T.I. Drops His List For Atlanta’s Rap Mount Rushmore And It Might Surprise You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

atlanta , hiphop , T.I

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close