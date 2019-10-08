Atlanta Hip Hop Legend t.i. stopped by studio one atl to give us the scoop on his new Netflix show Rhythm & Flow, which hits Netflix October 9th. During the interview we asked T.I.P. if he had to create a Mount Rushmore of Atlanta Hip Hop, who’s face would grace the statue and his list was interesting to say the least. Check out the interview below.
SEE ALSO: Watch The Teaser For Netflix’s New Hiphop Series “Rhythm + Flow” [VIDEO]
T.I. Drops His List For Atlanta’s Rap Mount Rushmore And It Might Surprise You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com