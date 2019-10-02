Bernie Sanders has been hospitalized after a heart procedure.

The democratic candidate is currently resting at a Las Vegas hospital after having a heart procedure. He received two stents in the heart.

According to the New York Times, Sanders was in Las Vegas at the memorial for the 2017 Las Vegas shooting for a speaking engagement Tuesday night. During his speech, he felt some discomfort in his chest.

Sanders, 78, found out that he had a blockage in an artery when he went in to get checked. His events will be canceled until further notice.

Jeff Weaver, Bernie Sanders’s advisor, told New York Times that the candidate is doing well and resting. There is no word yet if he will be present for the upcoming debate on Oct. 15th.

Bernie Sanders Hospitalized For Heart Procedure was originally published on wiznation.com

