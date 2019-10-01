R. Kelly Has Reportedly Been Dealing with Health Issues in Jail

R. Kelly has now been behind bars for three months after being arrested on federal sex crime charges in Chicago in July and facing similar charges in Minnesota and New York. TMZ reports that he has not been doing very well during his time in jail. He has detailed a varying number of medical issues during his incarceration in legal documents.

Steve Greenberg, who serves as R. Kelly’s lawyer, has stated this his client has not been receiving enough medical attention during his time in jail. He also says his confinement is stifling. Among the problems, Kelly listed experiencing in prison are anxiety, numbness in his hands, and an untreated hernia. Greenberg has also said he believes Kelly is not a flight risk, and should be allowed to be home to take care of himself while he awaits trial.

Aside from health issues, Greenberg told TMZ that Azriel Clary, R.Kelly’s girlfriend, is currently on the waiting list to visit him in jail.

“Although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he’s required to switch,” Greenberg elaborated. Jocelyn Savage, the other lady, will have to wait her turn to visit him in jail.

R. Kelly is facing two charges for engaging in prostitution with someone under 18 and agreeing to hire someone for sexual contact in the state.

Darryl Darby Posted October 1, 2019

