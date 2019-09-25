Motown Records Founder Berry Gordy Announces Retirement [VIDEO]

One entertainment’s most iconic figures is calling it quits. Berry Gordy had confirmed that he is stepping away from music.

Vibe is reporting that the Motown Records founder has announced his official retirement. He alerted his peers at the 60th-year celebration of Motown. “I have come full circle. It is only appropriate (to announce this) while here in Detroit, the city where my fairy tale happened with all of you”. He went on to admit that this move has long been on his mind saying he has “dreamed about it, talked about, threatened it.”

On January 12, 1959 Gordy founded the label and would grow the company as an R&B soul powerhouse by discovering and developing legendary acts like Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, The Four Tops and The Jackson 5. Additionally he proved to be a formidiable contributor behind the scenes penning hits such as “Lonely Teardrops”, “Shop Around” and “Do You Love Me”. He was inducted to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. His eighth son and grandson are the two sole members of LMFAO.

