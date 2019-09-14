One of the greatest emcees of all times turns 46-years old today, and still can rap circles around rappers more than half his age.

Nas has been dropping bars since before most of us millennials were born, and managed to solidify his space in the music game quickly. It all all started 25 year ago when the Queensbridge native released what is now known as one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time was released.

Not only did Illmatic give a whole new meaning to what it meant to be a dope emcee — Nas dropped enough gems on the album to last us a lifetime. A true visionary:

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Almost 30 years in the game and Esco is still dropping knowledge without effort. Check out some of Nas’ classic lyrics that still resonate with the times today.

“Boys and girls listen up / You can be anything in the world, in God we trust / An architect, doctor, maybe an actress / But nothing comes easy it takes much practice” – I Know I Can

Facts.

“Too many rappers, athletes, and actors, but not enough n****s in NASA. Who gives you the latest, trends and fashions” – America

Still mostly true.

“Some seek fame cause they need validation / Some say hating is confused admiration” – Stay

A.k.a. social media trolls.

“Cause you could have all the chips, be poor or rich / Still nobody want a brother having shhhh” – If I Ruled The World

Hit the flip for more.

Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The G.O.A.T. That Are Still Relevant Today was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related

1 2Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted September 14, 2019

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: