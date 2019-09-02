R. Kelly Didn’t Want Cellmate, Court Docs Say

if he doesn’t have enough problems, R. Kelly is being difficult while behind bars. According to reports, Kelly has been written up after refusing to have a cellmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

“I was told I didn’t have to take a cellie and I have too much going on to worry about incident report,” according to documents obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

The 51-year-old singer is housed in a special unit away from the general population. Regardless of his refusal, he has been assigned a cellmate. It has also been noted in the incident report that Kelly has had a “poor attitude throughout this investigation.”

Kelly’s legal team has been trying to have him released on bail but their plea is falling on deaf ears. The “Ignition” singer has been deemed a flight risk and a danger to the public by federal prosecutors so his chances of being released on bail are slim. Kelly is facing a 13-count federal indictment in Chicago due to allegations that he paid witnesses to not cooperate with his 2008 child pornography trial. He has also been hit with four separate indictments in Cook County for sexually abusing four women, with three of them being underage at the time.

