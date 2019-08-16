New Town Road: Lil Nas X Covers ‘Time’ Magazine

Hate him or love him, 2019 is Lil Nas X’s year. He has landed one of the most coveted covers in popular culture.

The Atlanta native is the face of the August 26, 2019 edition of Time Magazine. This is noteworthy for a new recording artist considering that the periodical has historically featured political figures, world leaders and global persons of interest. Photographed by Kelia Anne, he is sporting an all red suit with matching cowboy hat. The background also mirrors his clothing making it a monochromatic piece.

Written by Andrew R. Chow, the story details X’s rise to fame via “Old Town Road” which took him from being a virtual unknown to Rap’s hottest new star. The single also broke the record for being the longest running No. 1 song in history knocking off Mariah Carey’s and Boyz II Men’s 1995 smash “One Sweet Day”. In the interview the 20-year-old discusses his rise to fame and eventually coming out as a gay man.

You can view footage from the shoot below.

