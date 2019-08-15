No Sh*t?: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Former Bodyguard Gets Lighter Sentence Due To Colostomy Bag

Super troll Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex-bodyguard walked away with a gift from a Manhattan federal court judge. Wednesday (August 14) the guard was granted a lighter sentence because he has to wear a colostomy bag for the rest of his life.

Page Six is reporting, the judge felt the bodyguard suffered enough due to having to rely on a colostomy bag after being shot in the stomach is punishment enough. The judge feels his injury should be enough to scare him away from using guns going forward. Walter, 29 was looking at 68-74 months in prison, but the judge feeling sorry for him decided to hand down a 62-month sentence just over the mandatory minimum of 60 months.

Walter’s defense attorney convinced the judge to be lenient after shared stories of how his client couldn’t change his colostomy bag. He detailed the one time where his client suffered during the blackout back in February. He explained how the bodyguard was even covered in his own feces during the power outage.

“He was at the MDC during the blackout. He sat in the dark for days and days and days, and couldn’t change his colostomy bag…he sat there in the dark and the cold with feces all over his body.”

Walter’s lawyer also assured the judge that his pleas for leniency “is not a pity party” and that his client has suffered enough. He also added that Walter says “He wishes he never met Mr. Hernandez.”

Walter also spoke saying he “would like to apologize to any victims in this case, whether it’s my wrongdoing or my co-defendants’ wrongdoing.”

Prosecutors said they believed that Walker wouldn’t be able to commit similar crimes due to his injury and the judge agreed. Judge Engelmeyer closed things out by pointing out the despite Walter taking part in violent robberies he believed his “near-death experience” would serve as a reminder to stay out of trouble.

