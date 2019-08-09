Walmart Pulls Violent Video Game Displays, Guns Will Still Be Sold In Stores

Looks like Walmart has figured out how to stop mass gaming but not mass shootings. The company’s CEO Doug McMillon announced earlier in the week following the tragic incident in El Paso there would be a “thoughtful and deliberate” response. We now know what is, when the chain of “hypermarkets” announced its stores will remove violent video games store displays. They will, however, still continue to sell guns.

Walmart removing violent video game displays following mass shootings https://t.co/qOAVfaDk4W pic.twitter.com/tnyZ23BUcN — The Hill (@thehill) August 9, 2019

The company would promote the games with kiosks that showed the game in action. In a statement, Walmart spokesperson Tara House clarified the company’s sudden position:

“We’ve taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and this action does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment.”

Walmart also announced it will no longer show violent movies and television shows in its electronics department. The company will no longer play hunting videos in the stores sporting goods section as well. A memo sent to Walmart employees surfaced on Twitter, Thursday (August 8) explaining the changes.

Apparently Walmart is telling its employees to take down displays that show violent video games, specifically shooters, as well as movies and hunting videos. pic.twitter.com/2N3t4B86tf — Kenneth Shepard (@shepardcdr) August 7, 2019

The memo comes on the heels of the retail giants CEO’s statement he issued to employees.

“We will work to understand the many important issues that arise from El Paso and Southaven, as well as those that have been raised in the broader national discussion around gun violence.”

This lazy response is right on par with the talking points pushed by Donald Trump and Republicans that violent video games and mental issues are to blame for mass shootings. Of course, there is no direct evidence that links video games to violent behavior based on numerous studies.

Following the events in El Paso, many people have called for Walmart to stop selling guns. Employees are also starting to voice concerns as well about the retail chain still opting to sell firearms.

Walmart stopped selling assault rifles and handguns back in 2015 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook. The company changed its age policy after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Photo: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Walmart Pulls Violent Video Game Displays, Guns Will Still Be Sold In Stores was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 20 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: