During a comedy stand up, everything is usually fair game, or at least that’s what comic Dina Hashem though.

Hashem made a joke about the death of rapper XXXTentacion during an episode of Comedy Central’s “This Week At The Comedy Cellar.” The joke was highlighted during a promotional clip that was posted across varying social platforms to promote the show.

Comedy Central comedian jokes about XXXTentacion's murder… thoughts? pic.twitter.com/JmYCwQ4IUt — The Clout Cloud ☁️ (@TheCloutCloud) July 19, 2019

In the clip, Hashem jokes that X’s death was like a Venmo commercial. On top of the joke being a bit insensitive, it simply was not funny, the crowd chuckled, but it’s the type of joke that will get you more awkward looks than laughs.

Of course, those closest to X were not very happy with the joke, Ski Mask the Slump God issued a tweet saying “Look at this clown” while referencing Hashem.

Hashem did issue an apology via Instagram.

The apology wasn’t enough for some of the most dedicated X fans, as they can be seen threatening her in the comments of Instagram. They’ve also attacked her on twitter, so much so, that as a public figure, she has deemed it necessary to set her Twitter to private to stop the trolls.

This offensive joke isn’t the only thing that has X in the news, his estate released a song he finished before his death called “Royalty” featuring KyKy-Mani Marley, Vybz Kartel and Stefflon Don, which will serve as the first single off his posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever. The album is set to debut sometime in 2019, but does not have a date solidified at this moment.

Comedy Central Pulls Video After Comic Makes Joke About XXXTentacion’s Death was originally published on cassiuslife.com

