WATCH: Anthony Brown & group therAPy Dance For God In New Video For ‘Blessings On Blessings (The B.O.B. Bounce)’

Your church picnic just got turned up a notch because of Anthony Brown & group therAPy. Their song “Blessings On Blessings” was already a hit, but they decided to remix it a little and add a dance to it.
The video starts off with a little boy being bored and everyone just looking around for something to do.
Moments later the kid puts on the new version of the song titled “Blessings on Blessings (The B.O.B. Bounce)” and everyone stands upon their feet to dance.
Brown along with group therAPy begin to sing, “All my blessed people report to the dance floor,” as he shouts out how to move your feet for God.
Make sure to watch the full video, try out the dance and bring it to the next barbecue!
