Mary J. Blige On Bouncing Back After Divorce: “I Have To Keep Moving. I Have To Keep Living”

R&B legend, Mary J. Blige, just came off her Lifetime Achievement Award win at the BET Awards, and now she’s speaking out about how she recovered from her heartbreaking divorce.

The 48-year-old told People that one way she has dealt with her past is by being conscious of how those lessons shaped her success.

“If I could tell my younger self something, I would tell her don’t be afraid of your imperfections, because one day people are going to love you for them,” Blige said in an upcoming issue of People.

For decades, the native New Yorker has crafted music to carry women through triumph and heartache. The songstress explains that her music is cathartic for both others and herself.

“It’s therapeutic. To travel back and to relive something again and not have it drive you crazy is a true gift from God,” she said of her process.

Continuing, “To be able to touch people with what you’ve gone through and pull them though…The sadness makes me happy almost. I can’t even describe it.”

Of course, all of the crooner’s music reflects her own experiences. Blige went through a very public divorce with her husband/manager Kendu Isaacs. The pair were married for twelve years, before she filed for divorce in 2016. As the years have passed, Blige now understands her recovery from her devastating divorce as a reflection of her own resilience.

“I think I turned that corner when I got my divorce. I think that I realized that no matter what comes to me, no matter how big or bad it is, I have to keep moving, I have to keep living. I said, ‘No, I’m not going to stay in this marriage. I’m out of here.’ That’s what thriving is about.”

It appears Mary’s life has settled down post-divorce, leaving her with plenty of time to focus on her upcoming tour with Nas, her music, and the things that make her happy.

“I’m very content, and I’m happy with myself,” Blige said.

“I learned to be happy with just Mary, just enjoying my own company, me by myself most of the time. I’m grateful.”

