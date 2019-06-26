CLOSE
Watch: Cardi B Gets Nude, Has a Threesome and Kills Several In New ‘Press’ Video

Cardi B is constantly pushing the line in real life and with her career and to no surprise, the drop of her ‘Press’ video will not disappoint!

As usual, Cardi gives us tons of high fashion but for the first time, Cardi gives us full body going nude with her dancers, blurring out certain parts but you get the full idea. Cardi recently had to cancel a few concerts and sit out after having complications from a little nip and tuck surgery.  But by the looks of this video, she wasn’t botched and her doctor deserves a tip for that work!

[caption id="attachment_3018325" align="alignleft" width="843"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Next to Queen Bey, Cardi B is one of the most hardworking and booked working mothers in the music game right now. That, and one of the most stylish. The “Money” rapper not only has one of the baddest fashion glow-ups, but serves up the most versatile lewks as well. From her array of colorful wigs, bold outfits and bedazzled nail art, take a look at Cardi’s fab ever-changing 2019 fashion game.

Watch: Cardi B Gets Nude, Has a Threesome and Kills Several In New ‘Press’ Video was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

