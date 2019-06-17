Put down the protein powder and grab a beer fellas. According to a new Planet Fitness study, the “dad bod” has become the new six pack.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Researchers found 65% of women view the “dad bod” as attractive with 61% saying men with a gut are sexy. And it doesn’t stop there; 79% of men who have a dad bod say they are happier with their body and 46% say they’re much more relaxed.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Ladies, if this class of men sound like your type, Planet Fitness reports there are 23 million men who identify as having a “dad bod.”
Happy dating!
Source: Planet Fitness
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]
- Tami Ever After: Tami Roman Lands ‘Basketball Wives’ Spinoff Show
- Aoki Lee Simmons Stuns At Senior Prom [PHOTOS]
Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’ Rather Than Abs was originally published on magicbaltimore.com