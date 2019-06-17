Put down the protein powder and grab a beer fellas. According to a new Planet Fitness study, the “dad bod” has become the new six pack.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Researchers found 65% of women view the “dad bod” as attractive with 61% saying men with a gut are sexy. And it doesn’t stop there; 79% of men who have a dad bod say they are happier with their body and 46% say they’re much more relaxed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ladies, if this class of men sound like your type, Planet Fitness reports there are 23 million men who identify as having a “dad bod.”

Happy dating!

Source: Planet Fitness

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’ Rather Than Abs was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Related