The Design For The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Has Been Leaked

It was quite disappointing when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the unveiling of the $20 bill that will bear abolitionist Harriet Tubman would be delayed past 2020. Mnuchin stated that the release would be delayed due to new security features being developed, which he said would push the release back six years to 2026. According to a report from the New York Times, the creation of the bill is in fact close to being done

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing had already began working on designing the bill and the preliminary design was completed back in 2016 while former president Barack Obama was in office. A source from the Treasury office told the New York Times that Mnuchin really delayed the release because he feared that Trump would interfere with the $20 bill seeing the light of day. Mnuchin denies these allegations. Another unnamed source from the bureau said they viewed a digital image and metal engraving plate of the $20 bill and confirmed that the design looks almost complete.

Len Olijar, the director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, echoed Mnuchin and claimed that the bureau “was never going to unveil a note design in 2020.” He added that releasing the $20 bill next year will make it vulnerable for counterfeiters and that the image of the bill that has been leaked doesn’t have any of the needed security features.

Here’s an early design of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill created by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Steven Mnuchin said designs would be delayed until 2026 and a future Treasury secretary will decide who’s on the face of the note. https://t.co/brRwxuu8F1 pic.twitter.com/o0ffu53tF2 — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) June 14, 2019

The current $20 bill bears Andrew Jackson, who is Trump’s favorite president. The Harriet Tubman bill was reportedly set to be released in 2020 by the Obama Administration, the year that marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

