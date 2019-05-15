Woman Undergoes Major Surgery To Look Like The Meghan Markle

via MadameNoire.com:

Since stepping into perhaps the largest spotlight ever by falling in love and marrying Prince Harry (and since, welcoming baby Archie with him), Meghan Markle has attracted a lot of attention — and admirers. One of those many devotees is Tanya Ricardo. The 30-year-old Houston resident was recently featured on the news show Inside Edition because she was dedicated to undergoing major surgery to make herself look more like the Duchess of Sussex.

“She’s beautiful, she’s just graceful,” she said. “She’s a very, very graceful woman.”

Ricardo, a divorced mom who works in the oil industry, said that she has a lot in common with Markle, including being biracial, so the transformation made sense to her.

“Our height is similar, our weight is similar, and I just want what she has that I don’t,” she said.

Those things include cheekbones, “great curves,” and pretty much, a pre-baby body.

“They say I’m very crazy for doing this, but I don’t care,” she said. “I’m going to do it.”

Ricardo did go through with the surgery, but it wasn’t just one simple operation. She had eight procedures carried out by popular Houston-based physician Dr. Franklin Rose. She had liposuction done under her chin, on her stomach, hips and lower back. In addition, she had a Brazilian butt lift, breast implants, as well as cheek contouring and filler in her face.

Three weeks later, Ricardo unveiled her new look:

We’re not going to lie, we can see something of a resemblance. However, she looks mostly like a glammed up, perkier version of herself. No matter what we think though, Ricardo shared that she’s loving the results.

“I am extremely happy with my Meghan Markle makeover,” she said.

Check out more of her before and after via clips from her appearances on Inside Edition:

