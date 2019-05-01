Bengals Cornerback Gifts Cincinnati Family With 9 Children A New Home

Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Darqueze Dennard has done a remarkable thing for a local family of nine!
Dennard started a foundation called Dennard Difference and spearheaded the entire project. Dennard Difference partnered with several businesses such as Turner Construction, Sherwin-Williams, Eye 4 Design Interiors and Furniture to name a few to pull off the home makeover of a lifetime!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The process took a total of 18 months to purchase, demolish, rebuild and design/furnish the new home. Dennard started all of this just after being drafted into the NFL.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The deserving family was handed the keys from Dennard on May 1st 2019 with great joy. The family has gone through many losses recently so it couldn’t have come at a sooner time. The children range in ages from 4 to 18 years old. Each of them will enjoy new beds and dressers to completely designed living spaces for all nine of them. Dennard shared with WLWT, “They know the feeling, my sisters know the feeling, my family knows the feeling, and I know how it is to not have a house,” explained Dennard. “I’m a living testimony that anything you want in life is possible.”
SEE ALSO: Michael Sam Talks Hardships After Being Dropped By NFL After Coming Out As Gay
Learn more about the family and their story here
Famous Ohioans
Famous Ohioans
1. George ClooneySource: 1 of 23
2. Eddie LevertSource: 2 of 23
3. Lebron JamesSource: 3 of 23
4. Anita BakerSource: 4 of 23
5. Gerald LevertSource: 5 of 23
6. John LegendSource: 6 of 23
7. Katie HolmesSource: 7 of 23
8. Halle BerrySource: 8 of 23
9. Terrence HowardSource: 9 of 23
10. Katt WilliamsSource: 10 of 23
11. Dave ChappelleSource: 11 of 23
12. Steven SpielbergSource: 12 of 23
13. Drew CareySource: 13 of 23
14. Nancy WilsonSource: 14 of 23
15. Sarah Jessica ParkerSource: 15 of 23
16. Arsenio HallSource: 16 of 23
17. Neil ArmstrongSource: 17 of 23
18. Shad Moss AKA Bow WowSource: 18 of 23
19. Phillip Michael ThomasSource: 19 of 23
20. Thomas EdisonSource: 20 of 23
21. Kym WhitleySource: 21 of 23
22. Bootsy CollinsSource: 22 of 23
23. Steve HarveySource: 23 of 23
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- K. Michelle’s Surrogate Confirms She’s Carrying Twins [VIDEO]
- John Singleton Passes Away At 51
- Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress For One Of Her Former Students
Bengals Cornerback Gifts Cincinnati Family With 9 Children A New Home was originally published on wiznation.com