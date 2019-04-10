Is J. Cole Getting His Own Shoe With Puma? [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

If anyone deserves adequate amounts of respect to be put on their name it is J. Cole. Rumor has it, Puma is looking to sign the lyricist to a sneaker deal.

As spotted on Complex, Jermaine might be the newest member of the apparel giant’s celebrity endorsees. At a recent press junket Cole was spotted on stage with Usain Bolt, Cara Delevigne and Adriana Lima. The track and field legend’s caption read “Puma Family.”

Puma Family pic.twitter.com/SKqgwJuT6g — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) April 8, 2019

If the tweet didn’t serve as the official tipping point to the speculation, Clyde Edwards, Puma’s Senior Marketing Manager, also hinted to the “MIDDLE CHILD” rapper joining the team by saying “The ROC is in the building.”

The ROC is in the building. — Clyde 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@sneakerboxClyde) April 8, 2019

The move wouldn’t be too much of a stretch as the North Carolina MC is managed by Roc Nation and Jay-Z has a shoe deal with Puma. Additionally Hov’s close friend and frequent collaborator Emory Jones has worked with the German based brand on several occasions. Neither J. Cole or his representatives have yet to confirm or deny the deal.

